Oxford Street was closed after a man in his 20s was stabbed by an alleged moped robber trying to steal his phone.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Europe's busiest high street at 9.23pm on Sunday (February 4) to reports of a stabbing near Oxford Circus station, The Mirror reported.

The attacker then jumped on a moped and rode away, according to eyewitnesses.

The road was closed between Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Circus for several hours as emergency services responded to the incident.

The man, who police believe to be in his 20s, was taken to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service with a stab wound.

He is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition or to have sustained life-changing injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in relation to the stabbing and investigations continue.

