A man stabbed in Leicester Square on Monday afternoon (July 16) was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

Metropolitan Police was called to the attack just before 6pm. A man believed to be aged in his late 30s to 40s was found with stab wounds at the scene and rushed to hospital.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Leicester Square at 5.50pm on Monday. A man believed to be in his 30s or 40s was found with stab injuries at the scene. An air ambulance attended the incident and the injured man was rushed to hospital."

The severity of his condition is not yet known, police say.

A Westminster police tweet reports the stabbing happened at a casino in London's busy West End.

According to the Westminster branch of Metropolitan Police service a weapon was also recovered at the scene.

Westminster Police tweeted: "One man arrested after man believed to be in his thirties stabbed in Leicester Square Casino. Weapon has also been recovered. This incident is not terror related. Crime scene remains in place. No other reported injuries. Full condition of injured man awaits hospital assessment."

A man, believed to be in his 30s was arrested at the scene in connection with the attack.

Police have stressed the incident was not terror-related.