The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed on the Lytton Estate in West Kensington.

The 42-year-old who has non life-threatening injuries remains in a west London hospital five days after the incident.

Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing in North End Crescent on Saturday (March 31) morning.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man suffering from stab wounds.

(Image: Chris Johnston)

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We were called at approximately 10.25am on Saturday, March 31 to reports of a stabbing on North End Crescent.

"Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 42-year-old man suffering from stab injuries.

"He was taken to a west London hospital where he remains. His injuries have been deemed non life-threatening."

Officers from Hammersmith and Fulham's CID are investigating.

(Image: Chris Johnston)

*A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH. He has been bailed until late April.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .

