An American tourist in London was rushed to hospital after a horrific rape in the city.

The 22-year-old was assaulted in a Haymarket doorway in the early hours of June 3.

She attended A&E with vaginal injuries after the rape of which she has no recollection.

Met Police have now released CCTV of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the attack.

CCTV of the night shows the victim in the company of her friend and two men.

An investigation began on Sunday June 3 after the victim attended A&E at south London hospital.

Officers spoke with the woman – an American national who was visiting London on holiday – at the hospital.

She remembered being told to get out of a taxi in the early hours of the morning after her friend had been sick, but had no recollection of events after that prior to waking up and seeking treatment for her injuries.

An investigation was launched by officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command (CASO).

Analysis of CCTV showed the woman in the company of her friend and two unknown men in Haymarket at around 3am on June 3.

One of the men is seen to carry the woman to a nearby doorway, where "the available evidence suggests she was raped", according to Metropolitan Police.

Detectives are releasing a CCTV still showing a man sought in connection with the incident. The still is taken from CCTV footage captured on June 3 in Haymarket.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call officers from CASO via 101 quoting reference 7720june03. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.