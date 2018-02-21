The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young man shot in the head in Westminster on Tuesday night (February 20) has been left fighting for his life in hospital.

Emergency services attended reports of a firearms incident in Old Pye Street at 8.35pm.

A 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at the scene.

He was taken to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service where he remained in a critical condition on Wednesday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.35pm on Tuesday, to reports of a firearms incident at an address in Old Pye Street.

"Officers attended the location and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

"He was taken by ambulance to a central London hospital where his condition is critical."

The man's next of kin have been informed.

Two people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody at a central London police station.

Trident detectives are appealing for information from any witnesses following the attack.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that may help police, should call Trident officers on 101 quoting reference 7136-20 FEB.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website.

