Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the man who sexually assaulted a woman at Hounslow West London Underground station after asking for a hug and telling her it was his birthday.

Debbouche Zakaria touched the victim inappropriately below the waistline at the station, on Bath Road, on September 1 earlier this year.

A trial at Blackfriars Crown Court heard how the woman, in her thirties, was on a westbound Piccadilly Line service between Piccadilly Circus and Hounslow West. Zakaria joined the same train as the victim.

At Hounslow West Tube station, the victim left the carriage and was followed by Zakaria, of no fixed address, to some steps. Zakaria then approached the victim and asked her for a hug, saying it was his birthday.

Zakaria also claimed to the victim that he “had not touched a woman for some time”.

He then hugged the woman, forcibly holding onto her and kissing her before touching her inappropriately below the waistline.

Following enquiries by British Transport Police (BTP) detectives, Zakaria was arrested on September 11. When interviewed, Zakaria gave mostly no comment answers, and kept his head down and on the desk throughout.

Zakaria was jailed at Blackfriars Crown Court last Friday (November 16) for 30 months, and was also given a seven year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and placed on the sexual offenders register for 10 years.

DC Marc Farmer, from BTP, said: “Zakaria’s attitude and behaviour throughout interview was extraordinary. He kept his head on the table and gave no effort to explain why he attacked this lone woman at Hounslow West station.

“His actions were disgraceful, and his claim that it was his birthday and that he hadn’t touched a woman in some time was shameful. I know the victim is reassured that he has been handed a prison sentence.”

Zakaria is banned from;

Travelling on the London Underground network each day from 11pm to 6am.

Approaching any lone female not previously known to him whilst on any station or train, save for where such behaviour is inadvertent and not reasonably avoidable in the course of lawful daily life.

Traveling on the London Underground, Docklands Light Railway and other public transport within the Transport For London (TfL) Travel zones, except where using an oyster card, freedom pass or contactless bank card registered in his name.

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance and policing at TfL, said: “The actions of Zakaria were appalling. With our partners in the police we are committed to eradicating sexual offences from London's public transport.

"We commend the victim for reporting and supporting the police investigation. This case sends a clear message that this behaviour is not tolerated on our network and offenders will be caught and have to face justice for their disgusting crimes."