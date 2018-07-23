The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside a restaurant in Harrow .

The man in his 20s was found outside the Taste of Lahore Restaurant close to midnight on Sunday (July 22) suffering from stab wounds.

Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics of the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene of the stabbing on Station Road at around 11.45pm.

Officers had been called to reports of an attack in the area and found the young man with stab injuries.

He was rushed to a central London hospital.

No arrests have been made so far in connection to the attack.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at approximately 11.45pm on Sunday, July 22 to reports of an assault on Station Road in Harrow.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was taken to a central London hospital suffering from stab injuries.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“There have been no arrests in connection with the assault.

“Enquiries continue.”