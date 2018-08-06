The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man riding a scooter sustained serious injuries in Willesden Green following a traffic accident on Walm Lane.

Pictures from the scene show multiple ambulances responding after a car swerved into the storefront of Daniels estate agents on Monday (August 6).

Walm Lane was closed between Willesden High Road and Chatsworth Road while emergency services, including a helicopter, treated the man on the road.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.14pm today to Walm Lane to reports of a road traffic collision.



"We sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car, an advanced paramedic and an ambulance crew to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance by helicopter.



"We treated a man at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre by road."

Police attended the scene and spoke to the car driver but no arrests were made.