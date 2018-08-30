The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was rushed to hospital after a lorry collided with a car on Marsh Lane in Stanmore on August 30.

Police attended alongside London Ambulance and Air Ambulance services after reports of a collision at 9.46am.

Eye witnesses said the lorry's cab overturned after separating from the trailer in the dramatic crash.

A police spokesman said: "Officers, the London Fire Brigade, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the incident and found a HGV in collision with a car.

"The driver of the car was taken to a central London hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was taken by road to a major trauma centre as a priority.

The road was closed but re-opened at about 12.40pm and no arrests have been made.