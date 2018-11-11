Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a "really upsetting" attack in Stroud Green.

Metropolitan Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.50pm on Saturday (November 10) to reports of a man found with stab wounds in Crouch Hill.

The victim, believed to be aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, although his injuries are not thought to be life threatening, police have said.

Pictures posted on social media show a number of emergency service vehicles outside the Stapleton Tavern, in Crouch Hill.

"Work continues to establish the location for where the man came to sustain his injuries," a spokesman for the Met said.

At this stage the attacker remains at large, with no arrests being made.

One man who witnessed the stabbing said the victim was "losing a lot of blood" as he reportedly lay on the road near to the north London pub.

Twitter user @Stroudgreenguy said in a string of tweets: "OK, something really upsetting in #StroudGreen. A guy has been stabbed in the Crouch Hill area tonight, possibly Japan Crescent.

"I found him in the porch of the @StapletonAntic tavern. Someone was dialling 999. He had staggered there from Japan Crescent/Crouch Hill apparently. Most people were walking over him, presumably thought he was just a drunk. But when the @StapletonAntic staff came out they found he had stab wounds to the back and was losing a lot of blood.

"The guys from the pub were magnificent. They [stopped] the bleeding. I talked to him to keep him awake. This was really scary but you have to do it. Two policemen arrived. They were great. In the end the ambulance guys came and THEY WERE FANTASTIC. I don't know but maybe this guy owes his life to them.

"End of story. I hope he survives. But WHAT IS THIS ABOUT OUR CRAZY SOCIETY WHERE WE ARE KILLING EACH OTHER? I hope they find his assailants."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The stabbing comes days after five people were stabbed to death in separate incidents across south London, reigniting the debate as to whether police have control of the city's streets.