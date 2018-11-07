Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Leytonstone - making it three stabbing victims in London in five hours.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was found with several stab wounds in Grove Green Road, in the area of east London, at 4.30pm on Wednesday (November 7).

This means three males have been stabbed in the space of just under five hours in the capital, with one teen fighting for his life after a stabbing in Shepherd's Bush and another man knifed in Hackney.

Shocked local workers have given their reaction after a teenage boy was stabbed in broad daylight in White City. The victim was knifed at midday Wednesday (November 7) in Willow Vale and he is now fighting for his life in hospital.

In relation to the Leytonstone stabbing a Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 7, to Grove Green Road following reports of a stabbing.



“Officers attended. A male aged in his 30s was found suffering from stab wounds.

“He has been taken to an east London hospital, we await an update regarding his condition.



“No arrests at this early stage; a crime scene is in place. Enquiries continue.”