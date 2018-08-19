The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been taken to hospital after he was found with gunshot injuries in a residential street in Wembley.

Emergency services were called to Chatsworth Avenue at 8.45pm on Friday (August 17) after a 48-year-old man had been shot.

He was rushed to hospital but his condition is not thought to be life-threating, Metropolitan Police has said.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were called at 8.45pm on Friday (August 17) to reports of a man shot in Chatsworth Avenue, Wembley.

“Officers attended along with LAS.

“A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering gunshot injuries. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

“Detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command are investigating alongside colleagues from Brent.

“There has been no arrest at this stage.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.