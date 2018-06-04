The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in South Harrow .

Shaftesbury Avenue remained closed to the public during the evening rush hour after a man was injured in the crash at Shaftesbury Circle on Monday (June 4).

Police cars lined the street after they were called just before 4pm on to reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian on Shaftesbury Avenue in Harrow.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A male has been taken to a west London hospital. We await an update on his condition. Road closures are in place.

"No arrests. Enquiries continue."

Medics rushed to the scene of the crash, near the McDonald's restaurant - arriving in less than two minutes.

"We sent two ambulance crews to the scene with the first of our medics arriving in under two minutes", a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

"We treated a man and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority."

Shaftesbury Avenue remained closed at Porlock Avenue at 5.30pm.