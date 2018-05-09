The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital "as a priority" after suffering multiple stab wounds during an attack in Shepherd's Bush on Wednesday (May 9).

At around 10.30am, police and paramedics were called to Ashchurch Grove to reports of a stabbing , near Goldhawk Road and Ravenscourt Park.

Officers arrived and found a man, believed to be in his 40s, suffering from stab injuries in the street.

The victim was taken to hospital "as a priority" with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, a police spokesman said.

Pictures from the scene show a cordon in place in Ashchurch Grove as police officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) remained at the scene.

LAS sent an incident response officer, two single responders in a car and an ambulance crew.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Michael Walsh, a bartender at The Orchard Tavern, said that the incident down the road from the pub "looked pretty serious".

He said: "When we opened up this morning the cleaner said she passed it and she saw lots of police. There was a load of police vans at the scene [and] there was a police investigation van there.

"It looked pretty serious. It’s awful to have this on your doorstep."

There have been no arrests and an investigation into the stabbing continues.