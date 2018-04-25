The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been jailed for raping and sexually assaulting a disabled woman a number of times at her family home in Harrow .

FlorinTrifan, who continuously described himself to police as a "weak man", was known to the family of the woman, who has physical and learning disabilities.

The 40-year-old Romanian national was jailed for a total of 20 years for the sickening assaults against the victim in her 20s, which spanned 12 months from January 2015.

Due to the woman's disabilities, police are still not sure of the exact number of times she was raped and assaulted by Trifan.

Trifan targeted the victim in her family home in Harrow, and was only caught out when she spoke with a charity support worker in January 2016.

He was arrested on January 29, 2016, by officers from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command and put on trial at Harrow Crown Court , charged with rape and sexual assault.

On March 9, 2018, Trifan was found guilty by the jury.

He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment at the same court on Wednesday (April 25) and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order prohibiting him from working with any female with learning disabilities, residing at an address with any female with learning disabilities and being left unsupervised with any female with learning disabilities.

The investigating officer DC Angie Meadows, from the Met's Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: "Trifan controlled and manipulated the victim throughout his campaign of offences against her, causing her, and subsequently her family, considerable torment.

"Throughout the investigation he has maintained that his behaviour was merely that of a 'weak man'.

"The sentencing today reflects the seriousness of the offences and that Trifan poses a risk of serious harm to the public."