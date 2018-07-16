The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 26-year-man was knocked out cold in middle of Belgravia after telling a Santander bike rider he shouldn't be on the pavement.

The man suffered facial injuries after he was attacked while walking along Elizabeth Street, in Westminster , on the evening of Thursday, June 28.

The Metropolitan Police have revealed the victim was told to "move out the way" by a man riding a Santander hire bike on the pavement.

When he told the cyclist he shouldn't be on the pavement the bike rider punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The victim suffered facial injuries in the assault and had to go to hospital for treatment.

A Met spokesman said: "Between 9.50pm and 10.15pm on June 28, the 26-year-old victim was walking along Elizabeth Street. The suspect - who was riding a Santander hire bike on the pavement - told him to move out of the way.

(Image: Transport for London)

"When informed that he shouldn't be on the pavement, the suspect got off and punched the victim, causing him to lose consciousness.

"The victim attended hospital for treatment to facial injuries."

Police are now appealing for information following the attack and have released a description of the suspect.

He is described as black, aged in his mid 20s to early 30s, and at least 6ft tall.

Officers urge anyone who saw the assault, or saw a man of this description leaving the scene to come forward.

*Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Westminster CID by calling 101.