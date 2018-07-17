The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 55-year-old man was "punched and kicked in the face and had his head stamped on" when he stepped out of a West Kensington pub for a cigarette.

He suffered a fractured eye socket and a cut to the head which required four stitches after he was reportedly attacked outside The Elm pub, on North End Road, on Wednesday night (July 11).

According to Metropolitan Police, the pub closed to members of the public at 10pm that night but those already indoors were allowed to finish their drinks.

During this time a man arrived and tried to get into the pub but was refused entry, a Met Police spokesman said.

The 55-year-old, who was in the pub with his family, went outside for a cigarette and was reportedly punched in the face.

A Met Police spokesman said: "A witness went out to stop the attack and found the victim being kicked in the face and having his head stamped on.

"The witness managed to pull the suspect off the victim."

Police were called and on arrival found another witness carrying out first aid at the scene. He had suffered severe head injuries.

(Image: Google)

He was taken to a central London hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and taken to a west London police station.

He has been bailed to a date in early August.

Police are urging witnesses to the attack to come forward.

Hammersmith and Fulham Detective Constable, Natalie Steele, said: “Although we have arrested the suspect, we are still really keen for any witnesses to come forward and speak to us, so that we have full account of what happened.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the attack is asked to call 101 and quote 9198/11 July. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.