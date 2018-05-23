The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 55-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated attack on board a bus in Colnbrook, near Heathrow .

The woman was on board an 81 bus from Hounslow to Slough on Saturday, May 12, at around 8.15pm when a man was making abusive comments to passengers.

The bus was travelling through the Colnbrook area, when the victim made a comment about the man's behaviour. At this point the suspect turned around and punched the woman in her face.

She was left with significant swelling to her left eye and other injuries to her face.

(Image: Thames Valley Police)

Thames Valley Police detectives have released CCTV of a man they wish to speak to, who may have information which could help their investigation.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue into the event.

Investigating officer PC Matt Lynch, said: “During this incident, a man was being racially abusive towards other passengers and the victim suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment, and was later released.

“I am appealing for the man in these images to come forward, or if anybody knows who the man is, to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180143518.”