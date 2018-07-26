The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died in a residential street near Uxbridge town centre after emergency services were called to the scene.

Police and ambulance services were called to Manor Waye in Uxbridge just before noon on Sunday (July 22) to reports of a man suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Emergency services were at the scene attempting to help save the man's life, however their efforts were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police are not treating his death as suspicious.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, is understood to have died from a cardiac arrest, and a file is being prepared by police into his death, for a coroner's report.

(Image: Jake Wilson)

One resident of the road expressed concern after rumours spread following the man's death.

However a police spokeswoman has confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious by Metropolitan Police .