A man who "catfished" four straight men and tricked them into thinking they were having sex with a woman has been convicted of sex crimes.

Duarte Xavier, a 34-year-old with cropped hair and facial hair, masqueraded as a woman named "Ana" on online dating sites for years.

He would send provocative photos to men, talking on the phone with them in what sounded like a woman's voice and ultimately arranging to meet them for sex at his Wandsworth flat.

"Ana" would make the men agree to very specific conditions - namely that they had to wear a blindfold during the encounter and couldn't touch her.

Many of the victims only realised that "Ana" was in fact a man in the middle of sex, when they became suspicious and removed the blindfolds they had been instructed to put on immediately after arriving.

Detective Constable Lucy Marsh said: "The crimes Xavier committed are unique in their depravity. All of the victims had no reason to believe that they were not engaging with a woman and all have stated unequivocally that they would never have given their consent to sexual relations with another man.

"Xavier has demonstrated extreme manipulation and cunning in order to satisfy his own sexual gratification, setting bizarre conditions that the victims adhered to in the belief that they were part of the experience.

"He is a sexual predator and I hope the victims, all of whom were traumatised by their experiences, will now feel that they have achieved some justice.

"I thank them for their bravery not only in telling us of their ordeals, but in facing difficult and challenging questions throughout the judicial process.

"We are also entirely aware that there may be other potential victims of Xavier who, so far, have also felt too ashamed to speak to police. I would ask those people to come forward, to tell us, and we will treat you with the utmost sensitivity and in the strictest of confidence."

Xavier's first known offence occurred in February 2016, when a 45-year-old victim who had been chatting to "Ana" through a dating app came to the flat, having agreed to "her" bizarre terms.

He put on a blindfold left in the bedroom after hearing "Ana" call his name but realised something was wrong after they began having sex and removed it see Xavier.

He left the Wandsworth flat immediately in a rage, later receiving a message from Xavier, who apologised and said: "I got a mental health problem".

He ordered Xavier to delete all of their messages, to which he replied that he already had.

Over a year later in October 2017, Xavier committed a similar crime on a 29-year-old victim, who messaged "Ana" on a dating app, talked with her over Whatsapp, exchanged pictures and even a had a video call, leading him to believe Xavier was a woman.

They arranged to meet for sex the same day and again the victim put on a blindfold as requested but removed it after the sex act started and left in disgust, having only been in the property for a few minutes.

Xavier sent multiple messages to the victim, apologising and saying there must have been a "misunderstanding" but continued to request oral sex.

The second victim reported the incident to police and Xavier was arrested on suspicion of a sex crime, before being released under investigation. A number of mobile phones and masks were seized from him.

There are no further known incidents until April 2018, when a 26-year-old man received messages from "Ana", who claimed to be a 35-year-old woman who was concealing her identity because she was married. The pair chatted via video and arranged to meet.

The victim arrived at the flat in darkness and went upstairs, after which he felt a person grab him and pull his trousers down. An item, which he believes was a pillow case, was put over his head.

Suspicious, the victim asked for proof that the person he had been chatting with as a woman, which "Ana" refused to do before starting to have sex with him. The victim used the light from his mobile phone and was then able to see that it was Xavier.

The horrified victim threatened to tell police, to which the manipulative Xavier replied that he would do too. When the victim called police, Xavier was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

The fourth victim, also 29, was identified by police after they reviewed phone records from the seized phones. He had previously been too embarrassed and ashamed to tell anyone about the crime.

He met "Ana" at a secluded spot in King George's Park and had sex with "her" and remained completely unaware throughout the encounter that his partner was a man.

The pair arranged to meet again a few days later in the same place but this time the victim held off on putting on his blindfold because he was curious to see who he was meeting.

When Xavier saw him, he initially tried to hide and then claimed that he had believed the victim was bisexual and consented to the arrangement, before offering to pay his distraught victim's cab fare home.

Xavier was convicted at Kingston Crown Court today (Friday, October 5) of six counts of "causing a male aged 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity", having pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing in May.

He will be sentenced at the same court on November 9.