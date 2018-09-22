Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who paralysed his victim from the chest down with a gunshot through the neck at close range has been sentenced to 10 years in prison at the Old Bailey.

Yusuf Yusuf, 45, of no fixed abode, shot his 27-year-old victim in the early hours of February 1 in a Tottenham bedsit, severely disabling him for life and leaving him dependant on others.

The alleged motivation for the brutal attack occurred the previous evening outside a shop in Bruce Grove, when the victim told Yusuf he was "a nobody" after he intervened in an argument the man was having with the shop's owner.

Prosecutor Peter Clement, referring to the victim's impact statement, said: "On the day that he was shot, everything changed, physically, mentally and emotionally.

"He relates how, since he was shot, his body has not improved in terms of movement and he just has reduced movement and motor control in his hands."

The victim said in his statement: "I am soon to be 27 and I am glad I am alive but all I really do is eat and breathe.

"I used to take my younger brothers to the park to play football or play Xbox with them but now I cannot do that anymore.

"Before this happened, I was looking forward to learning how to drive and wanted to go to university to study computers. When I think about this I feel upset because I cannot now study."

He added that his injuries had also isolated him socially and affected his religious life, since he could not fast for Ramadan or pray, except in his head.

Defence lawyer Liam Walker said that though Yusuf's actions had had a catastrophic impact, his lack of any significant history of violence, barring a caution for common assault, should be taken into account in sentencing.

In his closing statements, Judge Michael Topolski said: "It is impossible to read or hear the impact statement without being deeply moved at the catastrophic result it has had on his life. His prognosis is permanent and profound.

"This is, in my judgement, one of those cases where there does not appear to be any pattern of similar behaviour.

"Because Yusuf has remained silent, it cannot be said for sure what motivated him but his victim was literally a sitting duck."

Yusuf was given a sentence of 10 years for grievous bodily harm with intent and a concurrent sentence of nine years for possession of a firearm with intent to cause harm.