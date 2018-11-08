Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man reportedly "brandished a knife and threatened members of staff" in Morrisons Hatch End.

It was reported that a man was seen drinking from an open bottle of alcohol in the supermarket on Uxbridge Road, in in Pinner. on Thursday (November 8) but, when staff members approached him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and began "waving it around".

Eventually the man fled the store and no injuries were reported, although some customers said it added to their growing concerns about the area.

A Morrison's employee said: "Literally, he had a bag full of alcohol and a customer assistant saw him raising up his bag.

"When members of staff from the front door approached him he pulled a knife out, waved it around and threatened them.

"Eventually, he ran out and they just let him go. We would never approach people in that situation, it's just not worth it.

"People kind of do that sort of thing, although not that often. I have been here eight months and it's only the second time it's happened. The last time was probably about four months ago."

The employee described the man as black, quite tall and wearing a black baseball cap.

A customer who was present at the time of the incident reportedly said that she "does not feel she can go out in Harrow anymore".

The Metropolitan Police were contacted for comment but said they were not called to the incident.