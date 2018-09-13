The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was knocked unconscious after being pushed down an escalator during a fight in Bond Street Underground station.

The 42-year-old man had become involved in the fight with three other men on the Tube station's escalator on Sunday, August 26.

The fight broke out just before 10am, while the man was switching from the Central line to the Jubilee line, according to British Transport Police (BTP).

During the fight he was pushed down the escalator, knocking him unconscious, police have said.

The man was rushed to hospital and held overnight, before being released the following day.

(Image: Transport for London)

British Transport Police has issued a witness appeal and are asking anyone who may have been in the station at that time and may have information which could help their investigation to contact them.

If you saw these men or witnessed the incident please call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or Text 61016 with reference 544 26 of August.