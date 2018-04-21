Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 34-year-old who left a man with life-threatening injuries after stabbing him in the neck with a pair of scissors in Notting Hill has been jailed for nearly seven years.

Dennis Gayle, 34, of Cobbold Road, in White City , was jailed for six-and-a-half years at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday (April 20) after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On October 7 last year, the 31-year-old victim had been outside a bar in Westbourne Park Road at around 11pm when Gayle, who was known to him, approached him.

Gayle asked the victim if he could show him to the nearest cash machine and was then shown to his car. The pair spoke as they drove to Portobello Road, near the junction with Lancaster Road.

After they both got out, the conversation “turned sour” and the victim attempted to leave, but Gayle walked up to his vehicle and armed himself with a pair of scissors.

He then attacked the victim, stabbing him in the neck before running away from the scene in the direction of Golborne Road, Notting Hill.

The victim, who required “extensive treatment” for a life-threatening injury, was tended to by members of the public until police arrived minutes later.

Gayle was arrested on October 7 and charged the following day. He initially pleaded not guilty before changing his plea at Isleworth Crown Court.

Speaking after the sentencing, detective sergeant Chris Taylor, of Kensington and Chelsea police, said Gayle will now "spend a significant period of his life in prison".

He added: “This was a petty dispute that very nearly resulted in a man losing his life.

“We remain as committed as ever to curbing violent crime in London. In this case alone, four detective constables carried on working throughout the night to ensure that Gayle was charged and remanded.

“Their dedicated work kept a dangerous man off London's streets.”