A man who shouted "I've got a knife, give me vodka" at shop staff in west London has been jailed.

Wayne Frost went into a Co-op and carried out a robbery on Wednesday, October 17 this year.

The 52-year-old fled the Parsons Green Lane store with two bottles of vodka and went into the London Underground.

He was only caught after a British Transport Police (BTP) officer based at Victoria Station became aware from reports over his radio of a man waving a knife on a train.

What happened?

On October 17, at around 8am, Frost entered the Co-op in Parsons Green Lane.

He approached two members of staff at the till and said ‘I’ve got a knife, give me vodka’. He then pulled out a knife from his pocket and pointed it at the terrified cashier, who tried to press a panic alarm. He shouted at her again ‘give me vodka’ and she handed over two bottles.

Two members of staff attempted to stop Frost as he fled the store but saw he was wielding a knife.

He went to Parsons Green Underground Station and travelled onward to Victoria mainline station.

It then appears he waved his knife around on a tube train, which led to the police officer who arrested him hearing about Frost's behaviour over the radio.

He was taken to Wandsworth police station, where he was charged and remanded in custody.

Prison sentence

Frost, of Parmiter Street, Bethnal Green, was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, November 23.

He had pleaded guilty at the same court following an earlier hearing to robbery and possession of a pointed and bladed article in a public place.

He was jailed for five and a half years.

Detective Constable Amit Tailor, who led the investigation, said: “This sentence should act as a deterrent to anyone who carries a knife.

“The members of staff at the store were subjected to a terrifying incident early in the morning. They have supported us fully throughout the investigation and conviction and we thank them for their bravery.

“I would also like to commend our BTP colleague, who acted quickly and courageously to apprehend a knife-wielding man.”

