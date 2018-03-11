The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man in his 20s who was stabbed in Harrow on Saturday (March 10) has been discharged from hospital 24 hours after the daylight attack .

Police and paramedics were first called at around 11.45am on Saturday to reports of a fight in Moorhouse Road, Queensbury.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was found at the scene by police officers and was taken to hospital for treatment by London Ambulance Service .

Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon he had been stabbed “during an altercation” but his condition was not life-threatening and he was discharged on Sunday (March 11).

No arrests have been made 24 hours after the stabbing and enquiries continue.

The crime scene in place in Moorhouse Road has since been lifted.

