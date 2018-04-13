The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was hospitalised following a three-car pile up near Parliament Square, Westminster on Friday afternoon (April 13).

Bridge Road was partially closed near the junction of Victoria Embankment following the crash.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene shortly after 5pm.

Police confirmed a man was taken to a south London hospital with minor injuries.

A photo tweeted by TfL shows emergency services in Bridge Road at 5.13pm.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called shortly after 5pm on Friday to reports of a three car-collision on Bridge Street in Westminster.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. A man was taken to a south London hospital with minor injuries.

"One lane was temporarily closed whilst emergency services were at the scene. The road has since reopened."

