A man has been hospitalised with facial injuries after a “serious assault” in Edgware on Sunday evening (February 18).

At around 10.50pm, officers from Metropolitan Police were called to reports a man had been assaulted in Whitchurch Lane.

Officers arrived with the London Ambulance Service and found a male suffering from facial injuries. He was taken to hospital.

According to Harrow Police , his injuries were later established as non life-threatening.

Appealing for witnesses to come forward after the assault, a police spokesman said: “ Harrow A team dealing with a serious assault.

“If you saw a disturbance in Whitchurch Lane at around 10.30pm, please call us.”

Speaking to getwestlondon on Monday (February 19), the police spokesman confirmed there had been no arrests following the assault and said detectives are now investigating.

He added: “[It] does not appear to be gang-related and no weapons [were] involved.”

Anyone with information can call Harrow Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

