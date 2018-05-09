Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 31-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed with a broken bottle during an “extremely violent assault” at London Waterloo station on Sunday (May 6).

At around 10.15pm, the victim was in the Vaults Bar when a fight took place. He left the bar into the Leake Street tunnel, where he was attacked from behind and stabbed with a broken bottle .

The victim was treated for a stab wound to his thigh after being taken to hospital by friends.

He remains in hospital on Wednesday (May 9) and his condition has been described as stable.

The investigating officer from British Transport Police PC Rowe appealed for anyone with information or who witnessed the attack to get in touch “as a matter of urgency”.

He said: “This was an extremely violent assault leaving a man with a nasty injury requiring medical attention. We will not tolerate violence such as this and a number of detectives are working hard to establish who is responsible."

He added: “I would ask anyone who saw what happened to get in touch as a matter of urgency, you might hold crucial information which could help us investigate.”

Anyone who witnessed this assault can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 50 quoting reference 655 of May 6. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.