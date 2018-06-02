The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 35-year-old man who alleges he was "hit with a leather belt" suffered injuries to his face during a South Harrow street fight on Saturday morning (June 2).

According to Harrow Police, officers were called to a fight between two men on Shaftesbury Avenue at 11.30am.

A man, who had fled the scene when police arrived, was found with facial injuries nearby.

He claims he was attacked by a man who "hit him with a leather belt".

Police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Met Police said in a tweet the incident is not believed to be gang-related and only involved two men.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to a fight between two males on Shaftesbury Avenue, Harrow, at 11.30am.

"On police arrival the victim had left the scene but was soon located, he had facial injuries.

"One suspect was located nearby and arrested for GBH and currently in custody.

"It was alleged the suspect had assaulted the victim by hitting him with a leather belt."