A second man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young man in Finsbury Park after handing himself in on Wednesday (April 25).

The 27-year-old attended a central London police station and was arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times in Roth Walk on Saturday (April 21).

He was subsequently bailed until a date in late March, pending further enquiries.

While formal identification of the victim awaits, a post mortem examination on Monday (April 23) found he had died from multiple stab wounds.

A murder investigation into the fatal attack is ongoing.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of a 20-year-old man in Roth Walk, in the early hours of Saturday. The victim was found suffering stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Brayane Tchenda, 21, of Delancey Street, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident on Sunday (April 22).

(Image: Google Maps)

He appeared in court on Monday (April 23).

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD1054/21APR, tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.