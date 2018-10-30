Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was found dead by firefighters in Ladbroke Grove after a fire destroyed half of a flat on the lower ground floor of a converted house.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the Cambridge Gardens property near Ladbroke Grove station at 1.54am on Tuesday (October 30).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus discovered the man, already dead, at the property.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters were called to a fire at a house converted into flats in Cambridge Gardens in Ladbroke Grove.

"Half of a flat on the lower ground floor was damaged by fire.

"The Brigade was called at 1.54am and the fire was under control at 2.49am.

"Fire crews from North Kensington and Kensington fire stations attended the scene."

He added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.