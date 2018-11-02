Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man died in an Acton home in what police are calling an "unexplained" incident in the early hours of Thursday (November 1) morning.

Residents were surprised to see a huge number of police officers and ambulance paramedics on Friars Park Lane, between Acton Park and the A40, from about 4.30am onwards.

Emergency services were called to reports of someone being injured at an address but on arrival they found a man, thought to be in his 60s, who was sadly pronounced dead.

Police were seen for hours investigating at the property and, more than ten hours later, one resident reported seeing the coroner arrive.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 4.30am to reports of a man injured at a residential address in Friars Place Lane.

"Officers attended and the man, believed aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this early stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

"Enquiries into the circumstances continue."

The London Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.