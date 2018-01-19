The video will start in 8 Cancel

A noisy Brent resident who continued to play music so loud his neighbour couldn't sleep has been landed with a massive fine.

Andrew Oury, of Hanover Road, was first served a noise nuisance notice in 2015, after a neighbour complained his blaring music practice was making it impossible to sleep.

But even after Brent Council issued Mr Oury with a noise abatement notice as well as numerous warnings, he continued to play loud music.

In November 2017 council officers attended the neighbour's house and confirmed the level of noise from Mr Oury's music was stopping the neighbour from sleeping.

Mr Oury was subsequently ordered to pay costs of £1,326 for failing to comply with the notice.

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on January 9 where he was told to pay a fine of £660, costs of £600 and a victim surcharge of £66.

