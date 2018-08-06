The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pedestrian is fighting for his life in hospital after being involved in a crash with a coach in Hammersmith.

The Metropolitan Police Service were called to Shepherds Bush Road at about 6.55pm on Sunday (August 5) to reports of a coach in collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 37-year-old man, was taken by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to a north London hospital.

He was in a critical condition on Monday morning (August 6), the Met said.

A spokesman for the force added: “Police are in the process of informing his next-of-kin.

“The driver of the coach stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries; he was not arrested.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone who believes they can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton Traffic Garage on 020 8543 5157, quoting CAD 6309/05AUG18.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision take place or has moving footage.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC.