The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed at a grime awards ceremony held at the Hammersmith Apollo .

Police were called to the world-famous venue, now officially called the Eventim Apollo, on Tuesday night (September 4) after a 37-year-old man was stabbed during the Ka and GRM Daily Rated Awards 2018.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to the venue in Queen Caroline Street, opposite Hammersmith station, at 9.10pm to reports of a man being stabbed.

They discovered the man suffering from stab wounds at the venue and he was rushed to a west London hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

(Image: Google)

Police have not yet made any arrests in relation to the stabbing and officers are continuing to make enquiries.

Several celebrities were at the high-profile awards ceremony, including Maya Jama, Big Narstie, Skepta, Daniel Kaluuya and Charlie Sloth.

The official social media pages of GRM Daily, which ran the awards, has not made any reference to the stabbing on its Twitter or Facebook pages, or the music blog's website.