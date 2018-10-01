The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is fighting for his life after an alleged hit-and-run in South Hampstead.

The 60-year-old was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition, after being struck by a car on Saturday (September 29).

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all attended the scene just after 12.40pm.

The car did not stop at the scene, on Quex Road, but was located nearby.

Although a 25-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the collision is no longer being treated as a deliberate act, police say.

(Image: Google Maps)

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or any motorists who may have captured any part of the incident on dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the witness appeal line at Alperton on 020 8991 9555 or via 101 quoting reference 3261/29Sep.