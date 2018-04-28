The video will start in 8 Cancel

A male doused in petrol who threatened to set himself alight during a mental health crisis in Hillingdon on Friday (April 27) is now “getting the help he needs”.

Police were called to Long Lane, at the junction with Uxbridge Road, after a male was “doused in petrol and threatened to set himself alight” on Friday.

Negotiators and team officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the male, who was “suffering a mental health crisis”, a spokesman for Hillingdon Police said.

He is now safe and “getting the help he needs” after the incident.

At around 5pm on Friday, a Hillingdon Police spokesman tweeted: “Incident in Long Lane at the junction with Uxbridge Road earlier today.

"A male suffering a mental health crisis was doused in petrol and threatened to set himself alight.

“Quick response by negotiators and team officers means the male is now safe and getting the help he needs.”

Social media users praised officers for their quick work, writing: “Congratulations to all those who helped this individual in crisis...hope he gets himself sorted out with all the help offered to him.”

Another added: “Poor, poor soul. Good to hear he is getting the right help now.”