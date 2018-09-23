Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died following a fight between two groups of men at a pub in Sunbury.

Officers from Surrey Police were called to The Running Horse in Groveley Road just before 7pm on Friday night (September 21) following a report of a fight between two groups of people.

All those involved had left by the time officers arrived.

Police were then called to The Hare and Hounds pub in Vicarage Road shortly afterwards, where one of the men believed to have been involved in the earlier fight had collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is believed by police to be Colin Barrett, in his 50s, and his next of kin have been informed.

One man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, and subsequently violent disorder, but officers are continuing to establish the circumstances of the death and are urging anyone who has any information to come forward.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Till Sanderson said: “We are treating this incident extremely seriously and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward, and our thoughts continue to remain with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Being a Friday night there’s no doubt that both The Running Horse and Hare and Hounds would have had plenty of people in.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw the first fight and knows those involved, but what is also crucial is what happened to the man who later died and how he travelled between the two pubs and what caused him to collapse.

"Any information no matter how insignificant it may seem could be crucial."

A spokesperson for Fuller, Smith & Turner, the brewery that owns the Hare and Hounds, said: "Sadly a gentleman passed away in the car park of The Hare & Hounds in Sunbury.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

If you have any information, contact Surrey Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can report any information in complete anonymity to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.