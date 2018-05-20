The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has died at the scene of a fire which destroyed the first floor of a house in Shepherd's Bush .

The early morning fire started shortly after 4am on Sunday (May 20) in at the home in Yew Tree Road near White City .

London Fire Brigade responded to a call at 4.14am with four fire engines and a crew of 21 firefighters from Hammersmith , Acton and North Kensington fire stations.

Two other men had managed to leave the property before the Brigade arrived, and were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service to be treated for smoke inhalation.

However one man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The firefighters had the blaze under control by 5.28am, but the first floor of the house was "destroyed", a spokesman for the London Fire Brigade confirmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation