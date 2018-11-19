Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An enormous, early-morning flat fire killed a man in Camden and damaged the entire second floor of the property.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters rushed to the blaze on Brassey Road at just before 4am this morning (Monday, November 11).

Despite rescuing the man from the flat using breathing apparatus, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "The whole of a second floor flat was badly damaged by the blaze and firefighters worked hard to stop the fire from spreading to surrounding properties.

"The brigade was called at 3.56am and the fire was under control by 6.04am.

"Fire crews from West Hampstead, Willesden, Paddington and North Kensington fire stations were at the scene."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.