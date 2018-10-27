Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died after falling out of a third-floor window when “armed burglars broke into his Camden home”.

Police were called on Thursday (October 25) at 9.05pm to reports of people forcing entry to a flat in Denyer House, Highgate Road, Kentish Town.

Officers attended and initial enquiries established that a disturbance had taken place.

It then became apparent the male occupant of the flat had fallen from a height to the ground causing serious injuries.

The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were called.

The victim, Sheiku Adams, aged 49, was taken to a north London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11.56pm.

His next-of-kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, are investigating and are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

DCI McHugh said: “Tragically a man has lost his life in what appears to have started as an aggravated burglary and ended in his death, after he fell from a third floor window.

“It is very early in the investigation, but I believe two men forced their way into the flat armed with at least one knife.

“This appears to be a targeted attack and there will be people out there who will know who is responsible for the events that led to Sheiku’s death; I need to hear from those people as a matter of urgency.

“We need to understand the circumstances as to how Sheiku came to fall out of the window and we are appealing to any local residents who saw two men loitering around the area before 9pm to come forward.

“We will be working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of this case and bring those responsible to justice.

“What we need now is for witnesses and people with information to do the right thing and contact us as a matter of urgency.

“Any information, no how matter how insignificant you think it is, will be treated in the strictest confidence and will assist us greatly in this investigation.”

Officers remain on scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 020 8785 8099 or call 101 quoting CAD 7474/25Oct.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.