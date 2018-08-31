The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man died after being struck by a Tube train at Tottenham Court Road Station on Thursday night (August 30).

British Transport Police (BTP), London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade rushed to the busy Central London station at around 11.30pm after reports of a person being hit by a train.

The station was closed and the Central Lane partly suspended while emergency services dealt with incident, The Evening Standard reports.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics a man, whose age was not yet known at the time of the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A BTP spokesman said: “The identity of the male has not been confirmed but the incident is being treated as non-suspicious.

“Officers are currently working to establish the identity of the person, and inform their next of kin.

"HM Coroner has been notified and we are conducting an investigation in to the events surrounding this incident."

Roads around Tottenham Court Road Station were closed following the incident but reopened at around 1am.