British Transport Police (BTP) have detained a man at Charing Cross station following reports that someone was on the tracks claiming to have a bomb.

The station was evacuated as a precaution on Friday (June 22) with no services stopping while officers attended the scene.

Transport officers confirmed they were dealing with an incident at Charing Cross station "following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb."

A spokesperson for the force said: "The station has been evacuated as a precaution and no services are currently stopping at the station. Please check with TfL before you travel."

No-one was injured during the incident and BTP officers remained on the scene at 8am.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently assisting BTP at Charing Cross train station following a report of a man acting suspiciously.

"The station has been evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed."