A man has pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder a baby and a woman.

Rehan Khan, 26, is accused of stabbing the boy and 32-year-old woman at a home in Feltham on June 4.

The baby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was seriously injured and nearly three weeks after being attacked was still in a critical condition in hospital.

Police revealed that the boy was just 11 months old at the time of the attack on the Oriel estate.

The female victim suffered minor and non-life changing injuries.

Police and paramedics were called at about 7.10pm on June 4 after neighbours heard “blood curdling” screams coming from inside the family home.

Khan, from Feltham, appeared before the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs.

He spoke to confirm his age and Pakistani nationality and enter not guilty pleas to two charges of attempted murder.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC fixed a five-day trial for November 26 and remanded the defendant into custody.