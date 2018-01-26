Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Harrow resident deemed "not ill enough" to qualify for sickness benefits after a "harsh" assessment has sadly died.

The older gentleman, who has not been named for confidentiality reasons, had been refused Personal Independence Payment (PIP) - a benefit with rules "interpreted very harshly" so the Government appears "tough on benefits", a legal charity has said.

Harrow Law Centre, which represented the man, tweeted that its staff are "sad and angry" at the news.

"Our client refused PIP because he was not sufficiently ill/disabled, lost at first tier tribunal," the tweet read.

"We represented at Upper Tribunal successfully- remitted back to 1st tier which he again lost as not sufficiently ill. He has just died."

But director of Harrow Law Centre, Pamela Fitzpatrick, said this is just one case which forms part of a much wider problem.

She told getwestlondon: "Harrow is quite a grim place to live at the moment.

"We see things like this every day unfortunately.

"There are people who are left with no money or food and are very sick. It's a much wider problem than this one case, although it's very sad."

'A constant battle with the government'

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is a benefit that helps with the extra costs of a long-term health condition or disability for people aged 16 to 64, and is gradually replacing Disability Living Allowance (DLA).

Ms Fitzpatrick said: "With PIP, the rules are very harsh. Those on DLA are being moved onto PIP but the rules are much harsher.

"We've seen people with mental illness, who can be seriously ill, but don't meet the requirements. It's interpreted very harshly.

"It's a constant battle with the government who are trying to appear to be 'tough on benefits'.

"A woman a few weeks ago was told to have a medical assessment - people dread these - she was due to go to hospital on the same say as she was suspected to have cancer.

"She rang the benefits assessor who said: 'It's up to you which appointment you go to' so of course she chose to go to hospital, and she had her benefits cut.

"This is why we're so jaded."

'Assessors consider all of the available evidence'

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) say PIP is designed to help with the extra costs associated with a disability or health condition, is not means tested and can be claimed alongside other benefits such as ESA or JSA.

A DWP spokesperson said: "We’re saddened by this news.

"Our independent assessors consider all of the available evidence when making a PIP decision, including any information provided by the individual and their GP or medical specialist.”

The DWP was not able to look into the individual case in Harrow to be able to make a comment.

According to the DWP, PIP assessments are carried out by qualified health professionals who combine their clinical knowledge with an understanding of the fact that not everyone with the same disability is impacted in the same way.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.