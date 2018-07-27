The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was left requiring plastic surgery after falling and touching a live rail on the London Underground when he was chased onto the tracks.

Shortly after 3.05am on June 2, three men were involved in a fight on platforms one and two at London Blackfriars station, the British Transport Police have revealed.

During the fight, one man is thought to have produced a knife and chased another onto the tracks. It caused the victim to fall and touch the live rail.

The incident left the victim with serious burns which required plastic surgery. He was also left with a laceration to his head.

(Image: BTP)

Officers now want to speak to a man in a CCTV image which has been released, who they believe can help them with the investigation.

If the man looks familiar or you have any information to help the investigation, please call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 264 of July 27.

Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.