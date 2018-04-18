The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been charged with fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Mohammad Ali Gamoota, 31, from Westminster, was charged on Tuesday (April 17) with two counts of fraud by false representation.

He was due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (April 18).

Two people have previously been convicted of fraud after posing as victims of the tragic fire in June last year, which took the lives of 71 people.

Anh Nhu Nguyen was jailed for claiming £11,270 from charities and Kensington and Chelsea Council which had been set aside for victims of the disaster.

And Joyce Msokeri told police she escaped the devastating fire but claimed her husband had died – although she was actually single and living miles away from the tower.

