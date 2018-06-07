The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 25-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the stabbing of a mum and baby in Feltham has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Rehan Khan, of no fixed abode, was charged this morning (Thursday, June 7) and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court later today (Thursday).

The charges come three days after a double stabbing in Swinfield Close, when a mum and baby both suffered stab wounds.

Police and paramedics were called to the Oriel estate at around 7.10pm after neighbours heard “blood curdling” screams coming from inside the family home.

The mum, named locally as Salma Sheikh, 32, suffered non life-threatening injuries. Her 11-month-old baby boy remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Both remained in hospital on Thursday, police said.

After launching a manhunt after the stabbing, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that Khan handed himself in at a west London police station on Wednesday morning (June 6).

Khan was then arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.