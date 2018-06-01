The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 40-year-old man has been charged on suspicion of stabbing a Sudbury resident to death nearly two decades ago.

24-year-old Kosovan national, Bledar Mone, was found dead at his Fernbank Avenue home in Brent having been fatally stabbed in 1999.

The victim was allegedly found with multiple wounds to the head and body on June 22.

Nineteen years after Mone was found dead, a 40-year-old man has been charged with his killing and is due to appear in court.

Police charged Sokol Drenova, 40, of no fixed abode in connection with the murder on Thursday night (31 May).

Drenova is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court near Neasden Station to face the murder charge on Friday (June 1).